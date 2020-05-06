App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | West Bengal govt launches e-retail platform to start home delivery of alcohol

The West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (WBSBCL) launched its e-retail website to register buyers and sellers of liquor for online booking and home delivery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The West Bengal government has readied its e-retail platform to start home delivery of liquor amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (WBSBCL) launched its e-retail website to register buyers and sellers of liquor for online booking and home delivery.

“For ensuring social distancing and minimizing footfall at retail outlets, WBSBCL has launched eRetail for online booking and home delivery of liquor,” read a notification on the website.

"For registration, please use Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, IE for the best view. With Safari browser, there may be issues," it added.

Any citizen above 21 years of age can register on the website using mobile number and additional information as follows:

> Mobile Number
> OTP received on provided Mobile Number
> Name – Mr/Mrs/Ms | First Name | Middle Name (Optional) | Last Name
> Age should be greater than or equal to 21
> Complete postal address
> Nearest Land Mark
> Pin Code
> Email ID (Optional)
> Alternate Mobile Number (Optional)

First Published on May 6, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India

