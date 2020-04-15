Coronavirus lockdown: Vistara again announces compulsory leave without pay for up to 3 days for senior employees

The compulsory no pay leave will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades. The remaining 2,800 employees of the airline such as members of cabin crew and ground handling services will be unaffected.
Vistara CEO Leslie Thng on Wednesday announced that senior employees will be going on compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between April 15 and April 30 as a measure to further conserve the airline's cash flow amid the lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat.
On March 27, the airline had also introduced compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between April 1 and April 14 for the same set of senior employees.
