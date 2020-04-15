App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Vistara again announces compulsory leave without pay for up to 3 days for senior employees

The compulsory no pay leave will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades. The remaining 2,800 employees of the airline such as members of cabin crew and ground handling services will be unaffected.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng on Wednesday announced that senior employees will be going on compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between April 15 and April 30 as a measure to further conserve the airline's cash flow amid the lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat.

On March 27, the airline had also introduced compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between April 1 and April 14 for the same set of senior employees.

The compulsory no pay leave will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades. The remaining 2,800 employees of the airline such as members of cabin crew and ground handling services will be unaffected.

"With the announcement by the government of India on extending the lockdown, we continue to suspend all our domestic and international operations till 3rd May 2020 and this further impacted significantly on our cash flow with no revenue being generated over an extended period of time," Thng said in an email to employees, which has been accessed by PTI.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Leslie Thng #Vistara

