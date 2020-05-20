Coronavirus lockdown | Use BJP stickers, flags on buses, but let them run: Priyanka Gandhi on migrant workers crisis

In an address to the nation on the ongoing migrant workers crisis, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asserted that everyone needs to understand their responsibility towards them.

Asserting that migrant workers are the spinal cord of India, Priyanka said, "The country runs on their blood and sweat. Everyone, including the government, the Opposition and any political party, needs to understand their responsibility towards them. This is no time for engaging in petty politics."

She said the Congress party has sent volunteers in several districts of Uttar Pradesh to help those who need it.

The Congress party suggested that UP tourism buses be used to bring back migrant workers safely. "We have lauded the work of the UP government as well as given them suggestions," she added.

As part of those suggestions, the party wrote to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering buses to bring these migrant labourers home, she said.

"At 4 pm, it will have been 24 hours since the buses were made available. If you want to use it, do it. Give us permission. If you want to use BJP party flags and stickers on buses then do it. If you want to say that you made those buses available, do it. But let the buses run," Priyanka Gandhi retorted.

She said if the buses were allowed to run, hundreds of migrant workers would have been on their way to their native places, but the state government embroiled the issue in petty politics.

Last night, Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu were booked by the UP Police for allegedly giving wrong details of buses that will be used to ferry back migrant workers. Both were charged with forgery.

The Uttar Pradesh government had claimed that the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to transport migrant workers contained registration numbers of two-wheelers, cars and three wheelers.



