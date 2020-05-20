App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Use BJP stickers, flags on buses, but let them run: Priyanka Gandhi on migrant workers crisis

She said that if the buses were allowed to run, hundreds of migrant workers would have been on their way to their native places, but the state government embroiled the issue in petty politics

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an address to the nation on the ongoing migrant workers crisis, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asserted that everyone  needs to understand their responsibility towards them.

Asserting that migrant workers are the spinal cord of India, Priyanka said, "The country runs on their blood and sweat. Everyone, including the government, the Opposition and any political party, needs to understand their responsibility towards them. This is no time for engaging in petty politics."

She said the Congress party has sent volunteers in several districts of Uttar Pradesh to help those who need it.

Close

The Congress party suggested that UP tourism buses be used to bring back migrant workers safely. "We have lauded the work of the UP government as well as given them suggestions," she added.

related news

As part of those suggestions, the party wrote to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering buses to bring these migrant labourers home, she said.

"At 4 pm, it will have been 24 hours since the buses were made available. If you want to use it, do it. Give us permission. If you want to use BJP party flags and stickers on buses then do it. If you want to say that you made those buses available, do it. But let the buses run," Priyanka Gandhi retorted.

She said if the buses were allowed to run, hundreds of migrant workers would have been on their way to their native places, but the state government embroiled the issue in petty politics.

Last night, Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu were booked by the UP Police for allegedly giving wrong details of buses that will be used to ferry back migrant workers. Both were charged with forgery.

The Uttar Pradesh government had claimed that the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to transport migrant workers contained registration numbers of two-wheelers, cars and three wheelers.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Priyanka Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Domestic flights to resume from May 25; six feet distancing may not be enough to stop virus, study says

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Domestic flights to resume from May 25; six feet distancing may not be enough to stop virus, study says

Thai central bank cuts key rate to record low to ease virus-led downturn

Thai central bank cuts key rate to record low to ease virus-led downturn

Coronavirus pandemic | 7.9 infections per lakh population in India, recovery rate at 39.6%

Coronavirus pandemic | 7.9 infections per lakh population in India, recovery rate at 39.6%

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.