Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Tanishq brings Akshaya Tritiya online this year

Tanishq announced its plans of taking Akshaya Tritiya sales online this year with jewelleries shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the house of Tata, on Sunday announced its plans of taking Akshaya Tritiya sales online this year with jewelleries shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The offer is on from April 18 to April 27 on its e-commerce platform; www.tanishq.co.in. Once the situation returns to normalcy and services resume, the customers can either opt to go to the store and pick up their jewellery or get it delivered to their doorstep, Tanishq said in a statement.

Akshaya Tritiya is also a traditional anchor for a lot of Tanishq's customers, with nearly 54 per cent of its regular Akshaya Tritiya buyers expressing their interest to pursue the tradition of bringing gold as a harbinger of good times, it said.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan Company Limited, said: Contactless shopping experience throughout will be a new experience for us and for our customers as well.

We have trained our retail team in the process.

They are prepared to deal with our customers in the virtual world. "We have launched new technology initiatives such as video calling feature, live assisted chat on our website and setting up of a remote war room to resolve any customer query in real-time to name a few," Chawla said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Akshaya Tritiya #jewellery #Tanishq #Tata #Titan Company Limited.

