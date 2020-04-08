App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Snowman Logistics says warehouses fully operational

The company remains committed to providing support for the storage and distribution of essential goods, especially food and pharmaceutical products, the company said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Snowman Logistics on April 8 said all its warehouses are fully operational amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

"The business of Snowman Logistics Ltd (Snowman) is considered under the ‘essential services' category as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and accordingly all the warehouses of the Company are functional and fully operational," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The company remains committed to providing support for the storage and distribution of essential goods, especially food and pharmaceutical products, it added.

Close

The business of the company has not been adversely affected and demand for storage has increased, the filing said.

related news

This increase has come in from various segments such as seafood, meat, poultry, butter and healthcare products.

The cargo meant for export, accounting for approximately 30 percent of the volumes handled by Snowman, is being stored, leading to an increase in warehousing occupancy.

Imported products, accounting for approximately 5 percent of volumes, have not been affected as these commodities are essential goods comprising pharmaceutical products imported regularly in India during the lockdown period.

Apart from the initial few days of lockdown when transportation was affected and which is now improving slowly, there have been no major disruptions in the operations of the company, Snowman said.

It is focused on providing uninterrupted services to its customers, maintaining high standards of hygiene and safety of the personnel working at all locations, the filing added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #India #lockdown #Snowman Logistics

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.