Coronavirus lockdown | NBFCs, HFCs, NBFC-MFIs now allowed to operate

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order allowing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) - including housing finance companies (HFCs), microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) and cooperative credit societies from the financial sector - to function during the lockdown period with bare minimum staff.

This will be applicable for these financial institutions in all states and union territories (UTs).

The move comes after NBFCs and MFIs repeatedly approached the government to be allowed to function like banks were. During Phase 1 of the lockdown, from the financial sector, only banks were allowed to function.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to address the media at 10 am today. It is expected that he will further expand on this then.

This was issued as per the revised guidelines for lockdown 2.0 announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. The lockdown has now been extended to May 3, with relaxations from April 20 in areas that report no new COVID-19 cases.

Besides NBFCs, the order also states that all agricultural and horticultural activities such as collecting, harvesting and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) and Non Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by scheduled tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas is allowed.

This also includes plantation and harvesting, packaging, sale and marketing of plantations such as bamboo, coconut, cocoa and spices.

The new order also specifies that construction activity in rural areas related to water supply and sanitation, laying or erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fibre and cable along with related activities are permitted.