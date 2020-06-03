App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: M&M counts loss of 87,000 vehicles, 30,000 tractors in Q1

"The estimated quantum of loss due to COVID-19 lockdown for first quarter of 2020-21 is around 87,000 vehicles and around 30,000 tractors," M&M said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra &  Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said it estimates production loss of 87,000 vehicles and 30,000 tractors in first quarter of current fiscal on account of suspension of manufacturing operations due to coronavirus-led lockdown. The company, which had suspended its entire operations on March 25, estimates loss of 23,400 vehicles and 14,700 tractors in March itself.

"The estimated quantum of loss due to COVID-19 lockdown for first quarter of 2020-21 is around 87,000 vehicles and around 30,000 tractors," M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue and profitability will be impacted in line with the fall in volumes, it added.

Close

"Notwithstanding this, the company expects to mitigate the adverse impact by reducing various variable and fixed costs and after absorbing all idle overheads caused by lockdown," it added.

related news

Even before COVID-19, the company had embarked upon an initiative to bring down costs and conserve cash. This programme is well under way and the company is expected to get benefits as a consequence of these initiatives in future, M&M said.

On sales outlook, it said the company expects tractor demand to show good improvement due to several positive factors such as record Rabi production, higher government procurement, announcement of higher MSPs and chances of a normal monsoon aiding a good Kharif crop.

"The company's auto sales traditionally come from both rural and urban segments... expect quicker recovery in rural India while urban segment will take little longer time to come back to normalcy," the automaker added.

The company said it has resumed tractor sales from April 14.

Besides, 75 per cent of its automotive dealerships have also started operations, it added.

"Lockdown phase five effective from June 1 has given additional relaxations, which will enable to ramp up the production, supply chain and distribution," M&M said.

The company said it has taken steps to ensure that it has adequate liquidity to meet its financial and other commitments.

The automaker has successfully issued around Rs 1,000 crore of commercial papers and NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore during April, 2020, at extremely attractive rates to shore up liquidity, it added.

"Despite the near term strain on operations and cash accruals, the company, due to its strong liquidity position expects to service its debt obligations in a timely manner," M&M said. PTI MSS RUJ .

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Mahindra & Mahindra #Q1

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

Former Apple exec raises $88 million for startups, entrepreneurs who can excel despite coronavirus pandemic

Former Apple exec raises $88 million for startups, entrepreneurs who can excel despite coronavirus pandemic

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.