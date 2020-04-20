App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Mahindra asks if physical retailers could be allowed to home-deliver non-essentials

Mahindra was responding to a tweet by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "the clarification that e-commerce companies can only supply essential goods during the lockdown.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday asked if physical retailers could be allowed to do home deliveries of non-essentials after the government's move to ban e-commerce players from home delivery of the same items during the lockdown.

Mahindra was responding to a tweet by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush  Goyal who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "the clarification that e-commerce companies can only supply essential goods during the lockdown. This will create a level playing field for small retailers."

Reacting to the minister's tweet, Mahindra tweeted, "Appreciate the sentiment. But it's about sharing misfortune instead of opening up opportunities for good fortune."

Close

He further said, "Could physical retailers be permitted to home deliver 'non-essentials?' I'd trust my small neighbourhood stores more than e-comm cos to deliver reliably & speedily."

related news

He also agreed with the suggestion that if technology companies can help physical neighbourhood stores to get online, it would help them in doing home deliveries that could help in restarting manufacturing and supply chain.

"...Especially that this will help us get the supply chain back on its feet earlier rather than later. But my local stores don't even need to be online...we usually order by phone...," Mahindra said in another tweet.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Anand Mahindra #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #India #Mahindra

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.