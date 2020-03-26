Coronavirus Lockdown | Here's how brokerages see it impacting the economy

Here's what brokerages have to say on the lockdown in India. CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the second time on coronavirus on March 24, announced a complete lockdown across India for 21 days starting 12 am. “The country will be set back by 21 years if we don't manage these 21 days,” the PM said in a televised address on March 24. Here's what brokerages have to say on the lockdown. (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) 2/5 JPMorgan on India | Lockdown steepens the economic cost curve in the near-term and quantifying the cost with any degree of certainty will be very difficult, said the brokerage. It expects about 60 percent of the GDP to be significantly impacted by the lockdown. (Image: CNBC TV18) 3/5 Deutsche Bank on India | As per the brokerage, nationwide lockdown pushes India into uncharted territory and implies a negative GDP print. It added that there is a need for coordinated and front-loaded fiscal stimulus. (Image: CNBC TV18) 4/5 Barclays on India | The brokerage sees another 8 weeks of partial shutdowns across the country till May end. It cut its CY20 GDP forecast from 4.5 percent earlier to 2.5 percent. (Image: CNBC TV18) 5/5 CLSA on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage reiterated 'buy' call on the stock but cut target to Rs 590 per share from Rs 680 earlier. It said that COVID-19's hit is likely to be moderate and medium-term growth would be led by December 19 tariff hikes. (Image: CNBC TV18) First Published on Mar 26, 2020 01:27 pm