App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Company borrowings plunge 57.4%

Even between March and April, the difference is stark – 272 loan charges were filed in March, while till April 25 only five filings were recorded

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India’s countrywide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic has hit company borrowings. It is evident as charge filings for March-April plunged 57.4 percent to 277, compared to 650 in January-February.

Charge filings (new loans or additional collateral for previous loans) from 17 lakh companies - tracked by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) - were recorded by data provider Propstack, The Economic Times reported.

Even between March and April, the difference is stark as 272 loan charges were filed in March while only five filings were recorded till April 25. It further said that filings for loans ranging above Rs 50 crore fell 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the January-March quarter.

Close

“Even though each charge filing is not equal to a new loan every time, the decline is significant to indicate that there is a decline in broader borrowing activity of medium and large corporates,” Sandeep Reddy, co-founder - Propstack noted.

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and units such as Shriram Transport Finance, Maharashtra State Electricity, Piramal Capital, PNB Housing IRFC and BSNL filed charges after bagging loans from banks.

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed credit growth of 6.1 percent till March-end – notably a 58-year low. ICRA said this decline was 64 percent till the period, the paper added.

A senior banker told ET it was a “double whammy” as the demand for credit is low due to uncertain economic activity. On the other hand, difficulties around physical verification/signing of documents has been a drawback for those looking for credit.

Besides this, banks’ credit, bonds, commercial papers (CPs) and outstanding for FY20 were Rs 6 lakh crore against Rs 16.8 lakh crore in FY19. Lending for FY20 from banks also fell to Rs 5.9 lakh crore, against Rs 11.9 lakh crore in FY19.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #corporate #Covid-19 #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.