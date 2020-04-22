Coronavirus lockdown boosts support for IT equipment sector

The country-wide lockdown and subsequent adoption of work-from-home (WFH) culture by corporates and the shift towards online classes have boosted demand for IT support equipment, The Economic Times reported.

But, while the demand from companies and individuals alike is high, the supply shortage is acute, it added. Among the articles in high demand include laptops, desktops, keyboards, mouse, chargers, Wi-Fi dongles and printers.

“As everybody suddenly wants to work from home, companies are scrambling to secure laptops, even refurbished ones for their employers. But products are in short supply across major IT products markets,” importer and reseller Atul Chachra of Aastha Computers told the paper.

Chachra further said that, despite pending orders, the lockdown had made it impossible to service customers. “Distributors are closed, we had to skip lucrative orders because only essential goods are allowed. Even if we have stocked supplies in our shops, we can’t give to customers. That’s a major crisis for us now,” he added.

In fact, smartphone-makers Xiaomi and Realme, Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology (MAIT), and the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) have asked the government to classify smartphone delivery as an essential service.

“Smartphones today are probably the most essential items after food and groceries that anybody needs,” Manu Kumar Jain, India MD at Xiaomi, told ET.

MAIT CEO George Paul felt that the popularity of WHF is a “tipping point” in society.

For IT services providers such as internet service companies, the lockdown has been a boon. A Vodafone Idea spokesperson told ET that the companies’ seamless connectivity solutions and collaboration products have seen increased demand.

An IT company official, however, also pointed out that WFH had increased online vulnerabilities and there was a need for security products to address the gap.

Another problem is that many Indian IT vendors are dependent on China for parts, where as much as 90 percent of the demand is met from Chinese imports. Additionally, since China has been in a lockdown before India, the supplies have dried up. “It will take another one or two months for us to be able to take any deliveries. Thus, any recovery in the supply chain isn't visible anytime soon,” Chachra said.