you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | As online sales do well , Sotheby's looks to auction $600,000 bracelet

The bracelet, known as a “Tutti Frutti” for its multicoloured, Mughal-cut stones, is one of the most recognizable designs Cartier ever made

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has most countries around the world facing lockdowns, Sotheby’s online collectible jewellery sales have attracted wealthy customers who are buying jewels as a sort of pick-me-up, according to a Bloomberg report.

According to the report, after five years, Sotheby’s specialist Catharine Becket convinced a client to put a specific 1930s diamond and enamel bracelet by Cartier up for auction at the major spring sale at Sotheby’s New York, which was supposed to be held in late April.

The bracelet, known as a “Tutti Frutti” for its multicolored, Mughal-cut stones, is one of the most recognizable designs Cartier ever made, said Becket.

However, due to coronavirus pandemic, live auctions were called off, and Sotheby’s moved to online sales.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Although they thought that with global economies stumbling, US equity markets whipsawing along with the lockdown, there was doubt about the success of online jewellery sale. Considering this, Becket told the bracelet owner that “we would evaluate if it should be put in an online sale or deferred to a live auction at a later date.”

However, looking at the success of the online sale, Sotheby’s is looking to put up the bracelet on auction.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

“I could call the client with complete confidence and say to her that I thought we’d do a great job (selling the Tutti Frutti bracelet) online,” said Becket.

Sotheby’s will offer the bracelet in a standalone sale, with online bidding open from April 24 to April 28. The estimate is $600,000 to $800,000, Becket was reported as saying.

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #World News

