Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | MCA allows companies to hold AGMs through video conferencing

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on May 5 allowed companies to hold their annual general meeting (AGM) by video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM) during 2020.

The ministry cited need for continued adherence to social distancing norms and restrictions placed on the movement of persons as reasons for the same.

Owing to the difficulties in sending physical copies of the financial statements, the MCA allowed companies to send their financial statements, along with board’s reports, auditor’s reports and other required documents required via email. Additionally, the companies are required to provide a window to the shareholders for registering their mandate for transferring dividends electronically to them through the Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) or any other means.

The ministry said the framework provided for the holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) would be applicable for AGMs.

Last month, the ministry had allowed companies, whose financial year ended on December 31, 2019, to hold their AGM by September 30. Additionally, companies were allowed to hold EGMs through VC or OAVM and e-voting.

The relaxation was granted after many companies requesting leniency owing to the social distancing norms and the lockdown resulting from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, the ministry said in the circular.