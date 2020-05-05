App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | MCA allows companies to hold AGMs through video conferencing

The ministry also allowed companies to send their financial statements and other required documents required via email.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on May 5 allowed companies to hold their annual general meeting (AGM) by video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM) during 2020.

The ministry cited need for continued adherence to social distancing norms and restrictions placed on the movement of persons as reasons for the same.

Owing to the difficulties in sending physical copies of the financial statements, the MCA allowed companies to send their financial statements, along with board’s reports, auditor’s reports and other required documents required via email. Additionally, the companies are required to provide a window to the shareholders for registering their mandate for transferring dividends electronically to them through the Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) or any other means.

Close

The ministry said the framework provided for the holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) would be applicable for AGMs.

related news

Last month, the ministry had allowed companies, whose financial year ended on December 31, 2019, to hold their AGM by September 30. Additionally, companies were allowed to hold EGMs through VC or OAVM and e-voting.

The relaxation was granted after many companies requesting leniency owing to the social distancing norms and the lockdown resulting from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, the ministry said in the circular.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:51 pm

tags #Annual General Meeting #India #MCA #Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.