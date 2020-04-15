Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines | Supply chain facilities, essential goods' shops to remain open with no time restrictions

The government April 15 allowed the supply of essential items without any time restriction on the opening or closing hours, to ensure strict social distancing. At present, different states have to follow specific timings to supply essentials.

The revised norms also allow shops dealing in groceries, fruits, vegetables, poultry, meat, fish, animal feed to remain open at all times.

However, in a release, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the district authorities must encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise movement of individuals from their homes.

The revised guidelines were issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3.

The government has provided some relaxations in certain areas and for some activities from April 20 onward. However, these will not be applicable in the containment zones as demarcated by States/UTs/ District Administrations.

Such zones will not be allowed to have any unchecked inward/outward movement, except for maintaining essential services, such as medical emergencies and law & order duties, and government business continuity.