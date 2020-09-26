172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|coronavirus-india-state-wise-tally-september-26-maharashtra-total-crosses-13-lakh-states-death-toll-near-35000-5887391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 26: Maharashtra total crosses 13 lakh, state’s death toll near 35,000

With more than 13 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.6 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.6 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 13-lakh mark on September 25 with the single-day addition of 17,794 more cases, the state health department said. About 416 more fatalities took the death toll in the state to 34,761.

With over 13 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,00,757 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,61,458 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,69,370 cases

> Karnataka - 5,57,212 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,78,533 cases

India has recorded more than 59 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 93,379 deaths. Of these, more than 9.6 lakh are active cases while over 48.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 13.4 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1791035282552
2Andhra Pradesh6768316705881698695560648
3Arunachal Pradesh2427-96623015914
4Assam30034-204136715157162517
5Bihar127732421618741696878
6Chandigarh23909286773351451
7Chhattisgarh30928511066860802777725
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu18282805202
9Delhi308672582284364061514724
10Goa5614208250717243863
11Gujarat16478-1511103581279339312
12Haryana180328571012732863127318
13Himachal Pradesh3976895462941577
14Jammu and Kashmir19170281495571478110521
15Jharkhand125333086451515706619
16Karnataka98493-29254503025644841786
17Kerala48967-2974111331348163522
18Ladakh99824297178562
19Madhya Pradesh22198546932382743215230
20Maharashtra27319022149928061959234761416
21Manipur2126-207602233631
22Meghalaya1772205334328543
23Mizoram54613512891840
24Nagaland1083546694316
25Odisha34897195165432438876715
26Puducherry5214-117197814704947
27Punjab19937742840252550313468
28Rajasthan19030-371042881958141215
29Sikkim679-7220752131
30Tamil Nadu46386195138365626914872
31Telengana30334531524412281109111
32Tripura6148230179925052683
33Uttarakhand1093457333843148855513
34Uttar Pradesh5939719033136866075545084
35West Bengal25374-1532110202978466559
Total#9609699147484958493420933791089
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.23 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.83 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 10:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

