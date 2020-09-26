Coronavirus state-wise tally September 26: Maharashtra total crosses 13 lakh, state’s death toll near 35,000

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 13-lakh mark on September 25 with the single-day addition of 17,794 more cases, the state health department said. About 416 more fatalities took the death toll in the state to 34,761.

With over 13 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,00,757 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,61,458 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,69,370 cases

> Karnataka - 5,57,212 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,78,533 cases

India has recorded more than 59 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 93,379 deaths. Of these, more than 9.6 lakh are active cases while over 48.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 13.4 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 179 10 3528 25 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 67683 1670 588169 8695 5606 48 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2427 -96 6230 159 14 4 Assam 30034 -204 136715 1571 625 17 5 Bihar 12773 242 161874 1696 878 6 Chandigarh 2390 92 8677 335 145 1 7 Chhattisgarh 30928 5110 66860 8027 777 25 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 182 8 2805 20 2 9 Delhi 30867 258 228436 4061 5147 24 10 Goa 5614 208 25071 724 386 3 11 Gujarat 16478 -151 110358 1279 3393 12 12 Haryana 18032 857 101273 2863 1273 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 3976 8 9546 294 157 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 19170 281 49557 1478 1105 21 15 Jharkhand 12533 308 64515 1570 661 9 16 Karnataka 98493 -2925 450302 5644 8417 86 17 Kerala 48967 -2974 111331 3481 635 22 18 Ladakh 998 24 2971 78 56 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 22198 546 93238 2743 2152 30 20 Maharashtra 273190 2214 992806 19592 34761 416 21 Manipur 2126 -20 7602 233 63 1 22 Meghalaya 1772 205 3343 285 43 23 Mizoram 546 135 1289 184 0 24 Nagaland 1083 5 4669 43 16 25 Odisha 34897 195 165432 4388 767 15 26 Puducherry 5214 -117 19781 470 494 7 27 Punjab 19937 742 84025 2550 3134 68 28 Rajasthan 19030 -37 104288 1958 1412 15 29 Sikkim 679 -72 2075 21 31 30 Tamil Nadu 46386 19 513836 5626 9148 72 31 Telengana 30334 53 152441 2281 1091 11 32 Tripura 6148 230 17992 505 268 3 33 Uttarakhand 10934 573 33843 1488 555 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 59397 1903 313686 6075 5450 84 35 West Bengal 25374 -153 211020 2978 4665 59 Total# 960969 9147 4849584 93420 93379 1089 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.23 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.83 lakh people have died so far.