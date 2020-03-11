Coronavirus impact: Why there are few takers for Iata’s appeal to relax airport slots

In early March, International Air Transport Association (Iata) appealed to global slot regulators to suspend the rules governing the use of airport slots immediately and for the rest of 2020, due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19). Iata classifies airports in Level 1, 2 and 3 with Level 3 being the most sought after and congested airports.

Iata estimates that 43 percent of all passengers depart from over 200 slot coordinated airports worldwide and airlines will be forced to keep operating just to protect the slots. These operations could be unprofitable and unfriendly for the environment. Hong Kong, which had seen a reduction in air traffic owing to protests, had already announced the relaxation of rules even before the health emergency started.

At the heart of this debate lies the rule popularly known as use-it-or-lose-it for airport slots. It entails the airlines the same slots which they operated in the last corresponding season if the airline operates 80 percent of its flights on that slot. The rule does not specify that the slots will be lost but airlines go lower down the priority when the utilisation of slot is less than 80 percent in a particular season.

The global airline scheduling is divided into two – summer and winter. The northern summer schedule starts from the last Sunday of March until the last Saturday of October (if there is a Sunday in October) and the remainder is the northern winter schedule. Currently, we are in the winter schedule which started on October 27, 2019, and ends on March 28. The northern summer schedule will start on March 29.

The summer schedule of the previous year is mapped with the summer schedule of the current year and likewise for the winter schedule. This helps balance the need of airlines which operate certain routes only in a particular season – a concept less prevalent in India but popular in North America and Europe where due to extreme weather in winter, routes are curtailed, or seasonal services operate.

The calculation

While there has been a demand from multiple quarters to suspend the slot rules, a look at the numbers shows that airlines can stop operating the slots today and yet have an achievement of over 80 percent for the winter schedule.

The winter schedule started last October 27 and would operate for 153 days until March 28. As of March 11, we are 136 days into the schedule – translating to 89 percent of utilisation for an operator that has a daily slot at any slot-controlled airport and has operated without cancellation so far.

Iata has requested a waiver for the summer schedule, which is the longer one. This year the schedule will comprise 209 days starting March 29, 2020. For airlines to satisfy the use-it-or-lose-it rule, a slot must be operated for 167 days until October 24, assuming it is a daily operation. Effectively this means that airlines can start operations on May 9 and operate without any cancellations and still achieve the limit of 80 percent to maintain the slot.

Tail note

Airlines, airports, regulators, environmentalists, industry bodies – everyone is trying to find ways to ensure that their interests are protected. A couple of airlines have already gone down this year and all of this was before the Iata has given out multiple scenarios which could play out if the virus spreads or contains itself and based on that the financial impact. The impact is already exceeding $100 million as per the global body.

Airports and airlines had worked together for relaxation of norms in the past, including during the traffic drop post 9/11 and during the recession of 2008-09. While the relaxation to policy helps the airlines, it has a negative impact on airports.

Airlines can park a few planes into long-term parking or send them for maintenance, but it is highly unlikely that the airport can close a section or a terminal to save operational costs and that means that airports face lower revenue and higher impact when an airline is pulling out its services due to relaxation of rules. Airports also get money based on the passengers who travel through the airport and with passenger numbers down, the primary source of revenue is also reduced.

This is a case where no amount of discounting could help tide over the crisis. Dropping of fares to stimulate demand is a tactic that doesn’t work in the case of a health emergency – countries have banned nationalities, companies have cut down on travel and individuals want to stay safe.

(Ameya Joshi is the founder of aviation analysis blog NetworkThoughts)