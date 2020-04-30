App
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Vistara to minimise in-flight services

Vistara said it will withdraw on-board sales, welcome drink, hot meals, beverages in the premium economy and economy offerings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vistara's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft (Image: Twitter/@Boeing_In)
Vistara's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft (Image: Twitter/@Boeing_In)

Full-service airline Vistara said it will minimise in-flight services, and will make further changes in line with the government's guidelines.

The new rules are an attempt to reduce "touchpoints" by 80 percent during flights, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vistara said it will withdraw on-board sales, welcome drink, hot meals, beverages in the premium economy and economy offerings. The number of meal options on board will be reduced.

Close

The airline also said it will replace water-pouring with 200 ml water bottles.

related news

In-flight magazines and other reading material will be suspended, Vistara added.

The airline said it will make further changes once the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) finalises the guidelines.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 01:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #Vistara

