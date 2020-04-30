Coronavirus impact | Vistara to minimise in-flight services

Full-service airline Vistara said it will minimise in-flight services, and will make further changes in line with the government's guidelines.

The new rules are an attempt to reduce "touchpoints" by 80 percent during flights, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vistara said it will withdraw on-board sales, welcome drink, hot meals, beverages in the premium economy and economy offerings. The number of meal options on board will be reduced.

The airline also said it will replace water-pouring with 200 ml water bottles.

In-flight magazines and other reading material will be suspended, Vistara added.

The airline said it will make further changes once the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) finalises the guidelines.