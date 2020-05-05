Coronavirus impact | Valuable insights from Marico’s management commentary

Marico, known for its popular brands of oil and oats, reported fourth quarter numbers largely in line with what most analysts had been expecting. Quarterly revenues stood at Rs 1,496 crore, lower than the Rs 1,533 crore according to average of the estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Operating profit of Rs 282 crore was slightly better than the poll estimate of Rs 278 crore, margins at18.8.9 percent were ahead of the poll estimate of 18.2 percent and profit after tax of Rs 199 crore too bettered the poll estimate of Rs 192 crore.

Volume sales in the domestic market were down 3 percent, in line with analyst expectations of 2-3 percent.

But more than the reported results, Marico’s management commentary gave some valuable insights on what FMCG companies are expecting and the likely steps they will take, to navigate through the current crisis. Marico, like Hindustan Unilever, believes that near term demand is uncertain and consumer behaviour is likely to change.

Essential vs non-essential

For instance, customers stocked up Saffola cooking oil and Saffola masala oats ahead of the lockdown, and they stocked down on parachute and other value added hair oils to minimise non-essential spends.

The company, on its part, reduced advertising spends to protect margins.

Product categories

The HUL management had indicated in its results commentary last week that the sector was likely to see an upswing in categories like health, hygiene and nutrition. At the same time, there could be some adverse impact on discretionary categories and the out of home channel, in the short term.

This reflects in Marico’s recent brand extensions and product launches. With the rising consciousness among consumers about personal health and hygiene, the company introduced Medikerhand sanitizer last month. Distribution is being ramped up across all channels.

Last month, the company also launched veggie clean, a first-of-its-kind fruit and vegetable cleaner, made with ingredients that remove all the germs, bacteria, chemicals, waxes and soil present on the surface of fruits and vegetables without leaving any residue, aftertaste or smell. Veggie Clean will be available across modern trade and e-commerce channels. In the last two months, we’ve seen Emami, Dabur, Godrej Consumer and even Asian Paints enter the sanitizer space. One can expect more such innovations from FMCG companies going forward.

Distribution

FMCG Distribution has seen more challenges in the last five years than any other aspect of the business. With demonetization, GST, Army CSD restructuring and the advent of modern trade and e-commerce, companies have been constantly battling to strengthen their presence in each channel.

The current COVID-19 crisis too, has thrown up a fresh set of challenges. While your neighbourhood kiranawala has demonstrated his importance, we are also thanking our stars for the BigBaskets and Grofers of the world.

To cope up with the twin challenges of manpower and logistics, Marico joined forces with Zomato and Swiggy to use their platforms for direct delivery to customers. Following the nationwide lockdown, a tele-caller facility was set up to directly reach around 80,000 top retail outlets in the country and take orders from them.

In order to ensure uninterrupted supplies to retailers, the company tied up with start-ups like Porter, Delhivery etc. It also introduced a direct to home delivery portal for consumers in select metro cities. This has been critical in ensuring business continuity during the crisis. With further acceleration in online shopping and online media consumption, Marico says it will continue to aggressively push for growth of the e-commerce business. While there may be no change in the manufacturing strategy, FMCG companies may have to take a relook at their stocking points to improve agility and execution in this environment

Premium-isation

In the last few years, premiumization and rising disposable income has been considered as the bedrock on which the great Indian consumer story rested. However, with an impending recession and expected decline in disposable incomes, there is a strong chance that customers will start cutting corners and settle for lower priced variants . Analysts say this would be the key near term risk for consumer companies. Marico’s commentary does indicate that the concern is justified. They say, consumers are likely to be more value-seeking during this economic downturn, and so value pricing and small packs will be a key focus. Marico will also step back from premiumisation initiatives in the short term, even as preparatory work in terms of R&D and proposition building will continue behind the scenes.

Raw material costs

In the current scenario, with a decline in international crude prices and a prolonged slowdown in demand looking imminent, raw material costs are expected to be benign. However, to boost volumes and revenue, most companies are likely to pass on the benefits to consumers. This is clearly spelt out by Marico - it will choose to pass on the benefit to consumers and protect and grow volume growth across franchises. So a margin expansion looks unlikely, despite cheaper raw materials. Marico says it will strive to maintain the operating margin at FY20 levels.

Crises accelerate innovation, necessitate creativity and inculcate a sense of discipline, agility and focussed approach for success in the market place. For FMCG companies, the parameters have been laid out clearly. Investors in the sector would be hoping that their companies come out of this wiser, stronger and bigger.