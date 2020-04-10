Coronavirus impact | Tata Sons asks group companies to conserve cash, slow down capex plans

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Tata Sons has directed its group companies to conserve cash to ensure adequate liquidity during the crisis, The Economic Times reported.

"Conserving cash for 2020-21 is our message to all group companies," N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, told the publication.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This has forced some of Tata Sons' businesses, such as steel and automobiles, to halt manufacturing and sales.

The chief executive officers (CEOs) of the conglomerate's subsidiaries have been asked to cut back on capex plans and prepare a plan for the next three to six months, he said.

Group CEOs have also been requested to increase collaboration in businesses and get aggressive on digitalisation, Chandrasekaran added.

Sectors such as construction, automobile and logistics need to be revived to make people resume work, the Tata Sons Chairman said.

"Liquidity and timely stimulus are critical, through maybe interest-free loans or moratorium, along with food security to get our economy back to growth quickly," Chandrasekaran said.

He also said that the biggest challenge was the uncertainty around how long the health crisis will continue. While businesses that provide essentials, such as those consumer and retail space, will need some stimulus to get employees to come back to work.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-entrepreneurs will particularly need plenty of external aid to continue their businesses, Chandrasekaran said.

Chandrasekaran was asked about Vistara and Indian Hotels, which are expected to see massive declines in revenue.

"Tata Sons will only do the scenario planning, ultimately we are also a shareholder. Each company will review its HR policy, revenue planning and ways to manage cashflows. We will be compassionate and each company will take a decision individually to ensure a viable business," Chandrasekaran said.

Full-service carrier Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Indian Hotels Company operates major hospitality brands such as Taj and Vivanta.