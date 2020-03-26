App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Suzuki Motor Gujarat extends plant closure till April 14

Earlier, the company had announced to temporarily suspend production till March 31, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said Gujarat-based Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will extend its plant shutdown till April 14 pursuant to the lockdown announced in the country.

Following the latest government directive on the COVID-19 situation, SMG will be extending plant shutdown till April 14, 2020, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the company had announced to temporarily suspend production till March 31, 2020.

Close
SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Maruti Suzuki India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.