Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact | Spread will negatively impact domestic auto sector in near term: Ind-Ra

Indian auto ancillaries and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have about 27 percent import dependence on China for key parts and accessories.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) would negatively impact the domestic auto industry in the near term, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said. The industry has already suffered a setback as Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic is a major automobile and auto parts manufacturing hub.

Furthermore, the agency believes the sector would face pressure from not only the supply side but also the demand side and exports if the spread of COVID-19 persists for more than two months - both domestically and globally, it said in a statement.

Indian auto ancillaries and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have about 27 percent import dependence on China for key parts and accessories.

The extended production halts in China after the Chinese New Year due to a substantial rise in COVID-19 population have created supply-side risks for domestic auto companies.

Against a backdrop of falling domestic sales and continuing margin pressure, any supply-side shocks could affect the credit metrics of sector companies under further strain.

"Under Ind-Ra's base case estimates, a sustained supply chain issue could increase the median net leverage of domestic producers by at least 0.3 times due to the potential margin contraction and asset turnover pressure," it said.

"Wuhan domiciles the manufacturing plants of certain leading global auto component manufacturers supplying to OEMs. Being the epicentre of the pandemic, a major supply chain disruption for key auto components is likely across vehicle segments, like passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers," it said.

"Furthermore, the transition to Bharat Stage–VI (BS-VI) and constant premiumisation of vehicles has increased the reliance of OEMs on the import of technologically advanced products. This could be seen from a 10 percent year-on-year increase in imported components such as steering and braking systems, engine parts, electronic components, fuel injection parts, and alloy wheels," it said.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #India #India Ratings and Research #World News

