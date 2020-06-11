App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Significant drop in approval rate of personal loan, LAPs, says report

Demand for secured lending products like auto loans and home loans is likely to remain weak for some time, the TransUnion CIBIL report states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The economic implications of the COVID-19 crisis will have a significant bearing on all key retail lending product categories. Drop in approval rates during the COVID-19 pandemic is most acute for personal loans and loans against property (LAP), said a report published by information and insights provider TransUnion CIBIL.

In a bid to map potential changes across the major retail credit categories, the report compares the present COVID-19 situation with insights from the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.

“Despite the government's relief packages, the social, financial and economic impact of COVID-19 will be far-reaching and will lead to a realignment of the retail credit market," said Abhay Kelkar, vice-president of research and consulting at TransUnion CIBIL.

Close

He further said lenders need to realign their strategies based on risk appetites and implement analytics-driven risk and collection management practices to minimise the impact of emerging risks.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The 2008/2009 global financial crisis lasted for around six consecutive quarters, and both retail credit inquiry and origination volumes fell by almost 50 percent YoY. The current crisis is not as severe. In fact, there is likely to be a reverse effect, with secured lending products seeing the more pronounced decline, the report states.

“Unlike the last recession, we anticipate demand for products that provide much-needed liquidity like credit cards and personal loans as consumers will seek funds to bridge any personal finance gap," Kelkar noted, adding that demand for secured lending products like auto loans and home loans is likely to remain weak for some time.

The report also predicts a fall in the approval rates for all retail lending product categories. The drop in approval rates during the COVID-19 pandemic is most acute for personal loans (-30%) and LAP (-28%), the company said in a report released on June 11.

LAP and personal loans are typically seen as higher risk. LAP is popular amongst smaller business owners, and the irregular cashflow concerns due to COVID-19 is a significant issue. Similarly, personal loans, which are unsecured in nature, also represent an increased risk of default.

"A drop in approval rates for all major retail products is expected as lenders are likely to tighten their credit policy and customer selection norms, given the inherent risk of products like LAP and personal loans," Kelkar added.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Lending #personal loans

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel focusing on nearby destinations

Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel focusing on nearby destinations

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.