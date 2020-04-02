App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: Retailers Association sees losses impacting the sector; revival to take 6 months

Globally, retail is given lot of importance and lot of bailout packages have been given but in India not a single incentive has been given so far.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Retailers risk to lose about 50-60 percent of turnover, and it will take around three-six months for revival.

“If somebody does a Rs 500 crore of turnover, the loss of sales is expected to be in the range of 50-60 percent, which could be around Rs 250-300 crore. This could be that deep,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, Chief Executive Officer - Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The RAI represents almost 500,000 retailers in India.

He feels, even after the lockdown is lifted, most of the retailers may not be able to do enough business at least for the next three-six months. “My expectation is, at the end of the year (FY21), most of the retailers will be able to do about 60 percent of their business,” Rajagopalan said.

Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

He said, despite the loss of sales, retailers will still have to continue to pay salaries, rent and supplier payments which generally are in the range of about 70-80 percent of the normal turnover.

Rajagopalan sees a drop in footfalls for the next three months. He expressed concerns that if retailers are stuck with stocks with them and if they are not be able to liquidate then they will have to do a huge write off of stocks. This could be a substantial burden on retailers.


SOP from the government

To tide over the concerns of the retail sectors, RAI has submitted representations to the Prime Minister’s Office, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Commerce Ministry, and the Finance Ministry to help the retail industry cope with the detrimental effects on business in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

RAI has also written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the State Bank of India (SBI) and the chief ministers of all the states urgently requesting an immediate economic stimulus to ensure continuity of retail businesses and consumption in India.

“We need to see if the government comes up with some package as salaries, rent and supplier payments are very big for retailers,” Rajagopalan said.

He mentioned that globally, retail is given a lot of importance and a lot of bailout packages have been given. But, not a single incentive has been given so far in India.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Retailers Association of India

