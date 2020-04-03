Coronavirus impact | Restaurants, cinemas, retailers request rental waivers till May: Report

Major restaurant chains, retailers and multiplexes have written individually to mall owners asking for a waiver on rent till May, according to a report by The Economic Times.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. All restaurants and multiplexes have been shuttered since the lockdown began on March 25.

Both large and small businesses have sought relief in mall rentals, the report said.

McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza, Speciality Restaurants, Reliance Retail, Future Group, Spencer’s Retail and PVR are some of the companies that have raise such requests with mall owners.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The companies have invoked the force majeure clause, stating they have zero revenues in the immediate term, The Economic Times reported.

They added that they expect a minimum 50 percent drop in revenue in the next few months, the report said.

"Force Majeure" is the legal term for a clause typically invoked when a party to a contract seeks exemption from obligations due to uncontrollable or unforeseeable circumstances.

“Yes, we have written to the owners of the premises seeking waiver of lease rent from March till at least May 2020. With likelihood of improvement being remote for several months, support from owners is very crucial for survival; it is most critical to manage cash flow and staff salaries,” said Anjan Chatterjee, founder of Speciality Restaurants.

Speciality Restaurants runs chains such as Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta.

