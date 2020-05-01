App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Pharma companies offer incentives to get people to report for work

The move comes amid augmented demand for drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, chronic therapy medications in both domestic and offshore markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian pharma companies are being forced to provide incentives along with assurances of disinfected factories premises in order to bring workers to production lines.

The move comes amid augmented demand for drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, chronic therapy medications in both domestic and offshore markets. In addition to this, companies are also facing issues related to logistics due to the ongoing coronavirus induced lockdown, says a report by The Economic Times.

“We are expecting that our logistics, manpower costs will be going up,” Laurus Labs managing director Satyanarayana Chava said as per the report.

Close

The company witnessed a significant demand in its anti-retroviral drugs in spite of the lockdown. As a result, its profit after tax (PAT) grew by 155 percent for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 and stood at Rs 110 crore, compared to Rs 43 crore for the quarter ending March 2019.

related news

The company is expecting the growth trajectory to continue and is leaving no stone unturned to keep the factory running. In addition to ensuring a safe working environment, the company is also providing extra wages, along with amenities such as private buses to its employees.

“We are giving confidence to our employees that we are maintaining sanitation to the highest standards. If our colleagues do not have confidence to come to workplace, they won’t come,” Chava said.

Although pharma companies are seeing increased demand for its products, the ongoing lockdown situation has put undue stress on their balance sheets. Not only are companies forced to bear additional logistical expenses, it is also paying salaries to employees who are not reporting to work at the moment.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #Laurus Lab

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Government looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via tax-free bonds: Report

COVID-19 impact | Government looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via tax-free bonds: Report

Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem

'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.