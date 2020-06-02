App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Over one-third MSMEs to shut up shop: Report

Around 32 percent of a survey's participants said their business will take 6 months to recover while 12 percent said it would take three months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Around one-third of micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have begun closing their operations as recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak seems difficult.

The All India Manufacturers' Organisation (AIMO) said the government's financial package for MSMEs was insufficient, The Economic Times reported.

As per an AIMO survey, around 35 percent of MSMEs and 37 percent of self-employed individuals have begun closing their businesses, the report said.

Close

MSME lending: Digital lenders, fintechs at crossroads amid COVID-19

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The COVID-19 outbreak and consequent lockdown forced businesses to pause operations. The lockdown began on March 25 and gradual lifting of restrictions began on June 1.

Around 32 percent of the survey's participants were of the view that their business will take six months to recover while 12 percent said it would take three months, ET reported.

AIMO said such "mass destruction of business" was unprecedented as quoted by the publication.

"India has over 65 million MSMEs employing over 150 million people and over 130 million people are self-employed. This kind of mass destruction of business has not been witnessed since our Independence," KE Raghunathan, the immediate past president of AIMO, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The survey recorded 46,000 responses from several association and groups.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #MSME

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.