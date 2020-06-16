App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Over 1,500 Paisabazaar employees lose jobs: Report

The company has reportedly lost 90 percent of its business, owing to the nationwide lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Policy Bazaar’s lending unit Paisabazaar laid off more than 1,500 of its workforce as part of the company’s cost-cutting measures due to the business impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of lay-offs accounts for nearly half of Paisabazaar’s 3,000-plus workforce. These lay-offs have been in the operations and business acquisitions unit of the company, says a report by Mint.

“Laid-off employees have been asked to serve a month’s notice ending 30 June, and close to 100 employees along with some senior executives, have been absorbed into Policybazaar," said one of the people.

The company has reportedly lost 90 percent of its business, owing to the nationwide lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The lockdown, followed by the RBI moratorium on loan repayments, has led to several fintech companies retrieve loans to borrowers. Digital lenders are also struggling to raise liquidity from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), further resulting in a spike in borrowing or interest rates.

Naveen Kukreja, CEO of Paisabazaar, as per the report said that a large part of the impact started right after India went into the lockdown. “It became clear that large lenders, including digital lenders, were unprepared for a situation like this. Since we work with various lenders, we see approval rates of new loans in the 10-25% margin compared to original volumes, Kukreja said.

Paisabazaar joins the league of startups that had to lay-off employees over the loss of business during the lockdown. Some of these companies include Zomato, Ola, Swiggy, BookMyShow among others.

Also Read: After Ola, Uber lays off 600 employees in India

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:34 am

tags #Business #Companies #PaisaBazaar #PolicyBazaar

