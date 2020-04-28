App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Numbers show these products are riding the 'lockdown crest'

These products would have remained unnoticed or neglected during a normal life cycle, but are seeing increased traction during this period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought about a massive change in the way people behave and carry out their daily chores. Today is the thirty-fifth day of India's nationwide lockdown, which will be in place till May 3 and may be extended further.

While novel coronavirus is adversely impacting certain sectors, it is emerging beneficial for some products and sectors. These products would have remained unnoticed or neglected during a normal life cycle, but are seeing increased traction during this period.

Moneycontrol has gathered some interesting data points on products that have seen a major spike in buyer interest.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Let us take a look at the change in the online interest of some select products in the past 30 days. Data available on Glimpse shows that hydroxychloroquine, yeast for bread, isolation gowns, dumbbells, and cigarette delivery generated a lot of interest.

Products-suddenly-interesting-during-a-lockdown-2804-for-web

Meanwhile, products like handbag, perfume, backpack, alarm clock, and belt have witnessed a dip.

Products-losing-interest-during-a-lockdown-for-web-Rnew

 

Website traffic behaviour during the current lockdown: Data for the last week suggests that the news websites have witnessed a major spike in traffic.

"Tracking traffic to government and news websites is an indicator of the public sentiment. A traffic surge would indicate the population is growing increasingly- worried about the situation. A drop in traffic would suggest a return to normalcy," said Similar Web in a note.

coronavirus-impact-on-sectors-2804-for-web

The chart below shows how the number of commercial daily flight operations started to decline drastically from the second half of March. At its peak, there were over 1 lakh flights per day. It has slumped to nearly 27 thousand flights in April.

commercial-Flight-tracking-statistics-2804-for-web

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Moneycontrol Datawatch

