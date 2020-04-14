Coronavirus impact | MFIs request government, RBI for moratorium, liquidity support: Report

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) in India are reportedly in discussions with the government and RBI for inclusion in the three-month moratorium period on loans extended to bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC) customers.

They are also negotiating for a special liquidity fund, according to a report in The Hindu BusinessLine.

“We are in discussions with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the moratorium to micro-finance companies as well. The government is in talks with us also on how many MFIs will be eligible (for the fund), what their credit is rating,” Harsh Shrivastava, CEO, Microfinance Institutions Network told the paper. He added that talks are also on for a liquidity line to all NBFCs.

Also Read | Is RBI’s liquidity shot failing to reach small firms gasping for money?

Till now banks are offering the moratorium only to individual customers, and Shrivastava said the RBI would have to specifically say that MFIs are eligible at least on ‘case-to-case basis’, for them to get some relief.

Many MFIs have to give their customers moratoriums on borrowings but are unable to avail of the facility themselves, their collections have thus dwindled. Now with the lockdown extended till May 3, they may look to resume operations once the government from April 20 takes stock and begins easing the lockdown for areas with no new COVID-19 cases.