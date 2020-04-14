App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | MFIs request government, RBI for moratorium, liquidity support: Report

Till now banks and NBFCs are offering the moratorium only to individual customers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) in India are reportedly in discussions with the government and RBI for inclusion in the three-month moratorium period on loans extended to bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC) customers.

They are also negotiating for a special liquidity fund, according to a report in The Hindu BusinessLine.

“We are in discussions with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the moratorium to micro-finance companies as well. The government is in talks with us also on how many MFIs will be eligible (for the fund), what their credit is rating,” Harsh Shrivastava, CEO, Microfinance Institutions Network told the paper. He added that talks are also on for a liquidity line to all NBFCs.

Close

Also Read | Is RBI’s liquidity shot failing to reach small firms gasping for money?

related news

Till now banks are offering the moratorium only to individual customers, and Shrivastava said the RBI would have to specifically say that MFIs are eligible at least on ‘case-to-case basis’, for them to get some relief.

Many MFIs have to give their customers moratoriums on borrowings but are unable to avail of the facility themselves, their collections have thus dwindled. Now with the lockdown extended till May 3, they may look to resume operations once the government from April 20 takes stock and begins easing the lockdown for areas with no new COVID-19 cases.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Banks #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #government #India #Microfinance #moratorium #NBFCs #RBI

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.