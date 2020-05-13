App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | 5 metal and mining stocks take a drubbing over high debt, low earnings outlook

Stocks of metal and mining companies are currently at historically low price-book (P/B) multiples, according an analysis by ET Intelligence Group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Amid the lockdown, shares of metal and mining stocks have fallen due to high debt and declining earnings.

Stocks of metal and mining companies are currently trading at historically low price-book (P/B) multiples, according an analysis by ET Intelligence Group.

Total net debt of five leading companies in the sector - Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries - is estimated at around Rs 3.2 lakh crore for 2020-21, the report said.

Many are expected to report losses in the first half of the current fiscal, particularly those in the iron ore and steel segments, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
Mines and most factories have been closed during the lockdown, which began on March 25.


The P/B multiples  of Tata Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel & Power are presently at their lowest levels in 15 years, ranging from 0.3-0.4, The ET Intelligence Group reported.

Vedanta's stock is trading at a P/B multiple of 0.4, a sharp drop from its 15-year average of 2.5, the report said. Aluminium producer Hindalco is also trading at P/B of 0.4, lower than its long-term average of 1.2.



Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 13, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #markets

