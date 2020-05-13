Coronavirus impact | 5 metal and mining stocks take a drubbing over high debt, low earnings outlook

Amid the lockdown, shares of metal and mining stocks have fallen due to high debt and declining earnings.

Stocks of metal and mining companies are currently trading at historically low price-book (P/B) multiples, according an analysis by ET Intelligence Group.

Total net debt of five leading companies in the sector - Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries - is estimated at around Rs 3.2 lakh crore for 2020-21, the report said.

Many are expected to report losses in the first half of the current fiscal, particularly those in the iron ore and steel segments, the report said.

Mines and most factories have been closed during the lockdown, which began on March 25.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.



The P/B multiples of Tata Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel & Power are presently at their lowest levels in 15 years, ranging from 0.3-0.4, The ET Intelligence Group reported. Vedanta's stock is trading at a P/B multiple of 0.4, a sharp drop from its 15-year average of 2.5, the report said. Aluminium producer Hindalco is also trading at P/B of 0.4, lower than its long-term average of 1.2.



