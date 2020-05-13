Coronavirus impact | 5 metal and mining stocks take a drubbing over high debt, low earnings outlook

Stocks of metal and mining companies are currently at historically low price-book (P/B) multiples, according an analysis by ET Intelligence Group.
Amid the lockdown, shares of metal and mining stocks have fallen due to high debt and declining earnings.
Total net debt of five leading companies in the sector - Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries - is estimated at around Rs 3.2 lakh crore for 2020-21, the report said.
Many are expected to report losses in the first half of the current fiscal, particularly those in the iron ore and steel segments, the report said.
Vedanta's stock is trading at a P/B multiple of 0.4, a sharp drop from its 15-year average of 2.5, the report said. Aluminium producer Hindalco is also trading at P/B of 0.4, lower than its long-term average of 1.2.
