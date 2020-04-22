Coronavirus impact: Lenders issue notices to malls over loan repayment: Report

State-run banks have issued notices to mall owners over loan repayments, over fears that the accounts will be classified as non-performing assets (NPAs).

Public sector banks (PSBs) have invoked contractual obligations under the lease rental discounting (LRD) facility for loan repayments, says a report by Business Standard.

The lenders have asked mall owners to ask their tenants to transfer the rent for April into escrow accounts of the respective banks, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Shopping Centers Association of India (SCAI) said the move will force impact half of its members, forcing them to default on the payments. The defaults could result in NPAs worth over Rs 25,000 crore, said the report.

The RBI had on March 27 announced a three-month moratorium on term loans whose instalments are due between March 1 and May 31. The move is intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This moratorium has not been extended to many mall owners, SCAI Chairman Amitabh Taneja said as per the report.

"The industry will see huge NPAs if we don't get moratorium on our loans for anything between 9-12 months and loss of jobs in millions," Taneja said.

The SCAI said many retailers have sent mall owners "force majeure" notices, declaring that they will be unable to pay rent.

Many retailers are finding it difficult to pay their rent since malls and shopping centres have closed during the nationwide lockdown.

As per one such letter attributed to in the report, a lender told a shopping centre that lease rentals are pledged to them and the mall tenants have even given consent letters.

Banks have an exposure of around Rs 1 lakh crore to shopping centres and malls, the report said. About 75 percent of this amount involves repayments made through LRD or rental income.