172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|coronavirus-impact-jamie-dimon-does-not-expect-return-to-normality-until-mid-2021-5946931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Jamie Dimon does not expect return to normality until mid-2021

"Work-from-home has to work for clients and customers not just for employees," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said.

Moneycontrol News

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he doesn't expect normalcy to return until mid-2021, with most people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the New York-headquartered investment bank has called its staff back to offices, it still targets filling only 15-25 percent capacity, Dimon said.

"I don't expect normality until summer 2021," Dimon said, as quoted Bloomberg. "We're going to have to live with this," he said at a conference hosted by asset-management industry group Nicsa.


The US is the worst-affected country during the COVID-19 pandemic, recording more than 78 lakh (7.8 million) cases and 2.1 lakh (210,000) deaths.


Local restrictions, absence of a vaccine, and employees' personal circumstances will make it impossible to fully staff JPMorgan's offices until the middle of 2021, Dimon added. 


"We're starting to see some people get back on the road," he said. "I think it can be done quite safely. Some are afraid. We'll see."


As many as 40 percent of the staff might work from home even after the pandemic, he said. Some might work in and out of office on a rotational basis.


"Work-from-home has to work for clients and customers not just for employees," he said.

First Published on Oct 10, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jamie Dimon #JPMorgan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.