Coronavirus impact: IT firms mull domestic travel ban

Few IT firms are looking at a ban on domestic travel as well they look to shield their employees from the deadly coronavirus.

A senior executive in a top IT Indian firm told Moneycontrol that the company is mulling domestic travel ban at the back to virus outbreak across the country including New Delhi, Bengaluru and Telangana.

So far most of the IT firms have issued travel advisory to avoid international travel overseas. However there has been no update on domestic travel ban.

Given that majority of the IT firms have significant section of workforce in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Telangana, it is prompting some of IT firms to mull domestic ban as well.

Track this blog for live updates on coronavirus

“Our risk crisis team is reviewing advisory on a daily basis and we are looking at domestic travel as well. If the domestic travel deems risky, we issue ban on domestic travel too,” the senior executive added.

Another IT executive said the company had put on hold all domestic transfers for now. “The company is putting on hold all the domestic transfers for personal and professional reasons across India in response to the outbreak,” the executive added.

So far there has been no decision taken on domestic travel as of yet, the IT executive added.

However both executives pointed out that IT firms are not prepared to handle such outbreak. “We have risk crisis team in place. But it is the first time we are facing a health crisis at this size and scale,” said the first executive.

“But there is no need for panic yet. Clients are understanding too since they are also in similar situation,” he added.

Coronavirus outbreak that started in China is fast spreading in other countries. Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 2 in New Delhi and Hyderabad. India so far has 29 confirmed in total. Globally, number of cases of COVID-19 is now close to 94,000 across 80 countries with death toll at 3,200.