App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | IT firms create special teams to identify new revenue streams: Report

Many IT service companies have begun forming special teams to look for new revenue streams, as consumption patterns might change after normalcy resumes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Information technology (IT) companies have started exploring additional revenue streams to revive business suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

Many IT service companies have begun forming special teams to identify alternate verticals and product offerings, as consumption patterns might change after normalcy returns, according to a Business Standard report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

"We are definitely looking at it (new areas of demand). We have formed cross-functional teams comprising digital and industry 4.0 (one of the practices of ITC Infotech) to reach out to clients in the manufacturing vertical. Therefore, we have checked our capabilities with respect to the COVID-19 crisis, and are approaching clients with a new offering," said Debjyoti Paul, President (digital), ITC Infotech told Business Standard.

Mindtree has formed a special team to identify different ways of generating revenue, the report said.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, and HCL Technologies have also activated their sales teams to identify alternate revenue streams, the report said.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #IT industry

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

This was supposed to be the year driverless cars went mainstream

This was supposed to be the year driverless cars went mainstream

Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package LIVE | Finance Minister to address media at 4 pm, expect details of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package LIVE | Finance Minister to address media at 4 pm, expect details of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

Coronavirus lockdown | Tiger rolls out unique EMI scheme, offers to pay 3 EMIs for Bonneville bikes

Coronavirus lockdown | Tiger rolls out unique EMI scheme, offers to pay 3 EMIs for Bonneville bikes

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.