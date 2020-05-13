Coronavirus impact | IT firms create special teams to identify new revenue streams: Report

Information technology (IT) companies have started exploring additional revenue streams to revive business suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

Many IT service companies have begun forming special teams to identify alternate verticals and product offerings, as consumption patterns might change after normalcy returns, according to a Business Standard report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"We are definitely looking at it (new areas of demand). We have formed cross-functional teams comprising digital and industry 4.0 (one of the practices of ITC Infotech) to reach out to clients in the manufacturing vertical. Therefore, we have checked our capabilities with respect to the COVID-19 crisis, and are approaching clients with a new offering," said Debjyoti Paul, President (digital), ITC Infotech told Business Standard.

Mindtree has formed a special team to identify different ways of generating revenue, the report said.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, and HCL Technologies have also activated their sales teams to identify alternate revenue streams, the report said.

