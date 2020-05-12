Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak have changed the IT sector in more ways than one. After embracing remote working, companies are now looking to reduce business travel, which was till now an integral part of their business. Instead, IT services firms, clients and employees may use more of tech in the long term.

The clampdown on travel could be hastened by visa-related trouble that companies anticipate, industry executives told Moneycontrol.

Manoj Bhat, CFO, Tech Mahindra, said in the longer term as the industry is presented with more options, there will be a natural tendency to reduce travel. “As people discover that efficiencies and productivity in remote working is equal, if not better in some cases, then we will see a natural trend towards lesser travel,” he explained.

“So as we clearly think about this, there will be a new option in terms of remote working. In theory at least, it seems like we would see reduction in travel expenses,” he added.

Business travel is a significant portion of the cost for IT firms, which is people intensive.

If you look at the travel cost of top IT firms, it accounts for about 2 percent of overall revenue. For instance, Infosys spent close to Rs 1,769 crore on travel in FY19. For Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro, travel accounted for about Rs 3,474 crore and Rs 1,500 crore in FY19, respectively. For both Infosys and TCS, travel cost grew 21 percent compared to FY18.

Why the sudden increase? There are two reasons, both inter-linked. As the focus moves to digital, which is onsite driven, companies had to send more employees overseas. Adding to the expense was the higher visa cost. Digital accounts for more than 30 percent of revenue for most firms.

“Digital as a category has been characterised by people wanting to sit across the table, brainstorm and trying to figure out solutions in an agile manner. So if you look at onsite as a percentage of revenue, it has been consistently high and that is directly linked to visa cost,” Bhat explained.

A decade ago, when people went onsite for IT projects, they were usually on long-term visits, anywhere between three years to a decade. That has changed with digital, which are short-term, between a few months to a year. Sometimes, a visit lasts just a few weeks. In such cases visas are issued for shorter terms as well.

“So what has happened is that people are now travelling for the shorter term, coming back and travelling back again,” said an immigration consultant. If they had to travel only once and renew only once in six years, they are now travelling and applying for visa multiple times. "They are travelling four-to-six times more than they did before," the consultant added.

With the virus outbreak, changes are inevitable. Though how far "will be a wait and watch,” experts feel.

Prateek Aggarwal, CFO, HCL Technologies, said, “Today things are the way they are because there is a necessity, there is a compulsion. How will this playout in the future, especially for the services industry where human touch is important, is unclear."

In addition, the US is seeing record unemployment rates. There are close to 30 million Americans who are unemployed. Reports estimate that this could touch 47 million or more. This will also be a factor when it comes to overseas travel.

In recent times, IT firms have increased their localisation efforts. For major IT firms, close to 60 percent of their work force in the US are locals. The US is the single largest market for IT firms, accounting for about 60 percent of overall revenue.

In the executive order signed on April 22, US President Donald Trump said the Department of Homeland Security and labour department will review guest work visa such as H-1B. Indians IT firms are one of the biggest beneficiaries of the visa and any move will in turn affect the IT sector.

Though the localisation has helped, the virus outbreak and rising unemployment might play a role in sending employees onsite.

An executive pointed out that, “All said and done I think in most of our target markets, where unemployment is high, there is going to be different work when we come out post COVID-19. We will have to see then to see what comes out.”