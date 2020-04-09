Coronavirus impact | ISB report says southern states facing least work disruption due to lockdown

Work disruption due to coronavirus has reportedly been the least in South India when compared with the rest of the country, says a research by Indian School of Business (ISB).

The research by ISB states, “Surprisingly, not just urban centres such as Hyderabad, Delhi or Bengaluru fell high on the Work from Home Index (WFI), but the entire peninsular south India was found to have a high work from home potential,” Shekhar Tomar, faculty in the Economics and Public Policy area at ISB and co-researcher of the study said in a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.

The ISB research sought out to find how the lockdown has affected occupations, industries and the different districts of India.

It was based on a survey of 3,000 workers to measure the impact of the lockdown on over 100 occupations as defined in the National Classification of Occupations (NCO) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and assigned a Work from Home Index (WFI) to each occupation.

On the contrary, the report stated that north-east Delhi faced most disruption, compared to South Delhi in the capital

The government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

This has led to many businesses embracing shifting the action at homes, while the rest stays shut till the lockdown is lifted.