Coronavirus | Retail body seeks working capital, wage assistance; moratorium on loans

The Retailers Association of India on April 22 submitted a list of challenges it faces to the government. The association recommended a way forward to support the industry and economy to help overcome the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The industry appealed to the government to help the retail industry survive. It sought stronger policy and fiscal interventions in the form of support for wages and working capital, and moratorium for payment of principal and interests.

The retail industry employs about 46 million people, which sustains the livelihood of 250 million Indians. Food and essentials contribute around 50 percent of the total, with non-essentials constituting the balance.

Not opening non-essentials can have a serious impact on 20-25 million employees and 125 million Indians working in non-essential retail and millions of other Indians working in the total supply chain from manufacturing to logistics, wholesale and retail.



Representing a wide array of businesses within retail were Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI; Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director of Arvind; Rakesh Biyani, Managing Director of Future Retail; Sandeep Kataria, CEO, Bata India; Rahul Mehta, MD Creative Garments and Chief Mentor and former President of CMAI; and Atul Ruia, MD of Phoenix Mills.

“The key to resetting the economy is to get cash generation going. Exports will not be a silver bullet for India. Driving domestic consumption in a safe way is going to be important,” said Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind. He pointed out that a large part of retail is based in non-essential items.

“The industry will need handholding in the form of financial support for around six-to-nine months to emerge from the crisis. The key is to ensure safe shopping, and modern retail is in an excellent position to do that. To enable all of this, the government and the industry must partner closely with each other,” he added.

In line with the need to drive domestic consumption, Kataria said, “We support the government on the graded opening of economic activities, including retail."

He also mentioned that it is important that all channels of consumption must be open including malls. “Only when consumption picks up can production happen at full speed. We need to open up modern retail so that 4.5 million workers employed by the footwear industry can return to work,” Kataria added.

Ruia claimed that the back end of the industry cannot function if the front end is not operating.

For manufacturing and retail to survive, Biyani brought up the need for partnerships. “Strategic partnership with delivery services and market places is going to be very important to service customers even after the lockdown is lifted.”

“Kirana stores have played a very important role during the lockdown. It is going to become very difficult to kick-start the supply cycle, unless we receive the support of the government to capitalise the businesses,” Biyani added.