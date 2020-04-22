App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | India on global radar as companies look to shift part of operations from China

Widespread disruptions due to the stringent lockdown enforced in China after COVID-19 struck is making companies consider diversifying operations to other countries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)

Companies are reportedly considering moving at least part of their supply chains to India in a bid to reduce dependence on China after the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturers—global and domestic—are in talks with Indian companies to scale up operations for automobile components and electronic products from India, executives told the Livemint.

This comes after many corporations suffered widespread disruptions due to the stringent lockdown enforced in China’s auto sector hub Hubei province, of which Wuhan—which was the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, is the capital.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

Companies with operations in China want to de-risk their supply chains and have approached Hero Motors, company CMD Pankaj Munjal told the paper. “Some of them will migrate to India, Vietnam and others. I believe, that will be a growth opportunity and we will see a migratory growth in the supply chain," Munjal added.

Indian vehicle makers also reportedly plan to localise the manufacturing of auto parts or source from another foreign partner over the next few months.

Japan has earmarked $2.2 billion to enable its companies to shift production from China; while India—which exports $9 billion worth of electronic products and has a domestic market of $120 billion—has announced a Rs 40,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector.

“There is a clear negative sentiment against China, especially in the US, Japan and South Korea. If we play our cards right, we could double our exports (of electronic products) in three years’ time,” Amrit Manwani, president of Electronic Industries Association of India told Mint.

Manwani named US-based Johnson & Johnson, Amphenol and Teledyne among those who have expressed interest for medical electronic products and equipment.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 11:46 am

tags #Business #company #coronavirus #Covid-19 #world

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.