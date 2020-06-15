Coronavirus impact: In relief for airlines, Bombay HC rejects interim plea seeking to keep middle seat vacant

"Safety of passengers take care of adequately, even if middle seat not vacant," the Bombay HC said on June 15.
The Bombay High Court has rejected a plea that sought to keep the middle seat vacant in commercial flights, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Safety of passengers taken care of adequately, even if middle seat is not vacant," the court said on June 15.The move might provide relief for airlines who will lose revenue if they don't monetize the middle seats.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:40 pm