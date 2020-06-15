Coronavirus impact: In relief for airlines, Bombay HC rejects interim plea seeking to keep middle seat vacant

The Bombay High Court has rejected a plea that sought to keep the middle seat vacant in commercial flights, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Safety of passengers taken care of adequately, even if middle seat is not vacant," the court said on June 15.











The DGCA’s May 31 order with the SOP for airlines must be followed strictly, the Bombay HC said.











The move might provide relief for airlines who will lose revenue if they don't monetize the middle seats.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)