Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Hyundai sales fall 47% in March

The company had sold 61,150 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on April 1 reported a 47.21 percent decline in total sales at 32 279 units in March. The company had sold 61,150 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 40.69 percent to 26,300 units as against 44,350 units in March 2019, the company added.

Similarly, exports last month were down 64.41 percent to 5,979 units as compared with 16,800 units in March 2019.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Hyundai Motor India #India

