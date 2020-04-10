App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | HUL, Britannia factories see drop in output, capacity utilisation: Reports

HUL's factories have seen a 40 percent drop in average daily sales and factory output due to transport issue and shortage of staff.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has committed Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against coronavirus. HUL will also donate 2 crores pieces of Lifebuoy soaps. HUL will provide free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners. HUL will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.(Image: Moneycontrol)
Food manufacturers such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Britannia Industries are operating at a low capacity due to the nationwide lockdown.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. Only essential items can be manufactured and supplied during this period.

Consumer goods major HUL's factories have seen a 40 percent drop in average daily sales and factory output due to transport issues and shortage of staff, The Economic Times reported.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Shortage of staff at factories, distribution centres and availability of trucks continue to be the biggest challenges, a spokesperson for HUL told The Economic Times.

“This continues to impact our wider supply chain partners too. Additionally, due to restricted capacity at the main ports in India, both for sea as well as air freight, we are facing supply constraints for import of materials for which we do not have the possibility of a locally produced alternative,” the spokesperson added.

Britannia's factories are functioning at 25-30 percent capacity utilisation, Managing Director Varun Berry told Business Standard.

The production may pick up in the next five to six days and capacity utilisation might increase to 70-75 percent, Berry told the paper.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Britannia #coronavirus #Current Affairs #HUL

