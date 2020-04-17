App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Grasim puts Rs 3,880 crore capital expenditure plan on hold

Grasim is expected to reinstate the capex and execute the projects in a staggered manner, once demand picks up.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries has reportedly put its Rs 3,880 crore capital expenditure plan on hold forecasting poor demand. 

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the company’s plants are operating at a very low utilisation level. According to The Hindu BusinessLine, only one of the four Grasim viscose staple fibre (VSF) plants and two out of the 13 chemical plants are currently operating at 30 to 40 percent capacity.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Close

Grasim is expected to reinstate the capex and execute the projects in a staggered manner, once demand picks up. The company expects the production levels to get back to normal levels by April-end and has all the raw materials required to restart production within four days after the lockdown is lifted.

related news

Grasim also expects the hampered long-distance logistics to fall in place after the lockdown is lifted.

The company reported a gross debt of Rs 4,856 crore as of December 2019.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Aditya Birla group #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Grasim

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.