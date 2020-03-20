App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | GoAir travellers can 'not show up' between March 19 to April 15 yet remain 'protected'

They will have the option to reschedule their travel plans without any extra fee for up to a year from the original date of travel

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Even as the aviation sector is experiencing turbulence due to the unprecedented impact of the Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, domestic carrier GoAir has announced additional relief measures.

"In light of the ongoing coronavirus, you might, for whatever reason, miss your flight. Please don't worry," GoAir reassured its customers in a statement on its website.

For all new and existing bookings, for the travel period March 19 to April 15, 2020, the airline said passengers need not even call them or their respective travel agent prior to departure. They can simply 'not show up for their flight' and their tickets for the said travel period will remain protected. They will have the option to reschedule their travel plans without any extra fee, for up to a year from the original travel date.

Rescheduling can be done via the airline or the travel agent depending upon how the booking was made in the first place.

"The new ticket will be issued for the same passenger name for any GoAir flight (not necessarily the original sector the passenger booked their ticket on) without any rescheduling fee. Fare differential will be applied, if applicable," GoAir said in the statement.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #aviation industry #Business #coronavirus #GoAir #India

