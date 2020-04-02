Coronavirus impact | GoAir extends year-long ticket protection scheme till April 30

In light of the ongoing lockdown following the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, domestic carried GoAir has extended its 'Protect Your PNR' scheme until April 30, 2020.

Under this scheme, passengers who had made bookings with the airline for travel between March 19 and April 30 (both dates inclusive) will have their tickets and travel fare covered under automatic protection.

This means that even if they do not show up for their flights during the said period, their ticket is protected for a one-year period up to April 30, 2021. Using the same PNR, customers can travel on a future date until April 30, 2021, using the value of this ticket. The offer is for any GoAir sector and there will be a one-time waiver of change fees. However, fare difference, if any, will still be applicable.

"No need to call or email GoAir as the ticket and amount is being automatically protected. Customers can simply visit www.goair.in or use GoAir mobile app to manage their booking," the airline said in a statement on April 2.

Meanwhile, for bookings made after March 11 for travel between May 1 and September 30 (both dates inclusive), travel can be rescheduled "to any other date without incurring rescheduling charges up to 14 days before original travel date," GoAir said.

It added that rescheduling of tickets done with less than 14 days to departure will attract rescheduling charges as before. However, for this period, sector change is not permitted.