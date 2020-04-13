Coronavirus impact | Global firms approach Indian IT firms for scenario planning: Report

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, global companies have sought help from Indian software firms for scenario planning using simulation to prepare for the impact of the crisis, the Business Standard reported.

Scenario planning is evaluating trends and trying to understand how future scenarios might unfold in order to be prepared.

Manufacturers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and even public health care agencies have been approaching information technology (IT) companies. Cognizant and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are working with pharmaceutical firms, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Though scenario planning is typically done by large consultancies such as McKinsey, PwC, KPMG, EY, and Deloitte, smaller Indian IT firms are being approached due to a demand created by the COVID-19 outbreak, Business Standard reported.

"With the COVID-19 crisis, enterprises are increasingly looking at simulation-based modelling through the help of artificial intelligence (AI). It is emerging as a growth area for IT services companies globally," said Pareekh Jain, the founder of Pareekh Consulting, told the publication.

Pharmaceutical companies have sought software firms' assistance in developing digital models for clinical trials, the report said.

Manufacturers and retailers are exploring supply chain management through simulation models, the report said.

“We are currently working with many leading retail and manufacturing brands globally in drawing various simulations for managing their operations with regard to supply chain management, stocking, and demand environment, among others," Sundaresh Shankaran, the president (Industry 4.0) at ITC Infotech, told the paper.

Shankaran added that many e-commerce players have also expressed an interest in such services.