Coronavirus impact | Direct tax mop-up falls 15% short of revised target

The Income Tax department on April 1 reported a massive fall in tax collection for FY 2019-20, managing to collect Rs Rs 9.97 lakh crore - 15 percent short of revised target.

Tax officials, who have been under the cosh due to stiff collection targets, admitted that the coronavirus outbreak was primarily responsible for torpedoing collections to almost decade-old lows.

There has been a steep fall in corporate tax collection with total collection at Rs 5.41 lakh crore - down by 16.6 percent.

However, there has been a slight increase in personal income tax of 2.8 percent compared to last year's collection of Rs 4.43 lakh crore.

Mumbai circle was the highest contributor with 33 percent of tax collection but witnessed a 16 percent shortfall in target at Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

“The shortfall in tax collection could be primarily as a result of the lockdown. It could be the inability of people to comply or pay taxes in time or technological overload on the systems considering this unprecedented pandemic which has gripped the world. Government should understand the condition of tax authorities considering the present situation," said Aarti Sathe, an advocate who deals in tax-related matters.

Tax collection through securities transaction tax has also declined by 2 percent at Rs 11,295 crore.

"In the past two months, market volume has dried up due to high volatility due to COVID-19," a source told Moneycontrol.

In this financial year, there has been a jump in tax collection from black money or equalisation levy.

The I-T Department has collected Rs 1,136 crore from black money/EQ, an increase of 21 percent compared to last financial year.

In Mumbai circle, collection of black money or equalisation levy collection saw a dip of 60 percent at Rs 51 crore. Similarly tax deducted at source on properties in Mumbai also witnessed a fall of 8.9 percent at Rs 960 crore, while pan-India it increased by 1.4 percent at Rs 4,917 crore.

Domestic companies have paid Rs 54,741 crore of dividend distribution tax, higher by 8.4 percent and mutual funds have paid Rs 5,650 crore, a dip of 3.1 percent.

The I-T department gave refunds to the tune of Rs 1.83 lakh crore, higher by 13.8 percent compared to the previous financial year.

Corporates received refund of around Rs 1.21 lakh crore and individuals received around Rs 61,919 crore.

In the past few years, the department has tried to ease the refund process.

However, the actual collection figure may see a rise on April 4 due to a bank holiday on April 2.