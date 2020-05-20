App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Companies request SEBI's permission to defer or merge Q1 results: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown forced most companies to halt all operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, companies have sought approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to defer their June quarter results or merge it with the next quarter.

Companies are worried that losses and plunge in sales in the first quarter of 2020-21 could  make investors unhappy and put off banks, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Current rules make it mandatory for listed companies to declare their results within 45 days after a quarter has ended.

related news

The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown forced most companies to halt all operations. Sales have declined, since many shops and all malls are closed and only essential items could be sold during the first phase of the lockdown.

As share prices plunge, some industry bodies have requested SEBI to ease norms pricing of preferential equity offer and open offer, and simplify the process of delisting a company through reverse book building, said the report.

Though analysts and investors have already predicted drops in bottom lines during Q1FY21, the actual decline could be worse, the report added.

"Losses would eat into net worth and lower borrowing capacity of companies. This is an unprecedented situation, but the regulator will have to examine the proposal against transparency and corporate governance standards," chartered accountant Dilip Lakhani said as per the report.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 20, 2020 01:20 pm

