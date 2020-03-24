Coronavirus impact | Banks staring at a double whammy in their NPA books

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak is forcing every banking analyst to rework their NPA (non-performing asset) projections for Indian banks. They aren’t able to quantify the impact, but are sure that banks are headed for more pain. A prolonged spell could wreak havoc on the books of Indian banks that are already fighting the challenges of a slowing economy, economists and banking analysts warned.

The signs of stress will be evident from the Q1 FY21 onwards as more and more companies announce shutdowns, with services nearly paralysed across the country due to lockdowns, resulting in business losses and job cuts.

Lockdowns hit cash flows of both individual borrowers and institutions, in turn impacting their repayments to banks. “NPAs will increase and this time mortgages, especially that of SMEs (small and medium enterprises), need to be watched. Cut in pay and layoffs will increase such NPAs,” Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings, said.

On March 23, India’s leading automakers announced suspension of manufacturing activities across plants in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. These included: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Fiat and Honda Cars. In the two wheeler space, Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced temporary shutdowns.

The shutdowns aren’t limited to just the auto segment. Future Lifestyle Fashions has temporarily shut most of its fashion retail stores.

These are organised companies. What about smaller units? Most restaurants and services like cinema theatres, resorts and hotels were already functioning with lesser footfalls. They too have suspended operations now that a nationwide lockdown in place.

“For the last 10-12 days, sales have come to a total stop. There aren’t any customers visiting our counter,” said Hashim S, who runs a printing and retail marketing shop in Kerala’s Thrissur district. Kerala is one of the most affected states by coronavirus pandemic.

Even before coronavirus hit the economy, industries have been operating in a stressful environment.

According to latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), demand conditions in the manufacturing space weakened as reflected in the contraction in nominal sales in Q3 FY20, led by petroleum, automobiles and iron and steel companies. Mining and power sectors witnessed subdued demand as reflected by a continued decline in their nominal sales. While nominal sales growth rose in the IT sector, they moderated for the non-IT services sector year-on-year.

As per a recent SBI research report on COVID-19, a 5 percent inoperability could cause a90 basis points (100 bp=1 percentage point) impact on GDP from trade, hotel, transport, storage and communication segments. This could be spread over FY20 and FY21, with a larger impact in FY21, the report stated.

On March 23, S&P Global Ratings said it now projects global light vehicle sales will decline by almost 15 percent in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic and sharply lower global growth. "In our updated scenario, global light vehicle sales will likely decline to less than 80 million units in 2020 versus 90.3 million in 2019," Vittoria Ferraris, Credit Analyst, S&P Global Ratings, said. "We expect this decline to be particularly severe in the second quarter of the year, only gradually recovering thereafter, provided that restrictive measures are effective in slowing contagion."

Banks have been operating in a stressful environment. High NPAs have already made banks extra cautious while lending to small industrial units. Lending to small and marginal companies have shown a tepid growth or are near stagnant levels so far this year.

The coronavirus scare is likely to hamper lending further. “The loans availed by all these segments are at risk now for obvious reasons,” Siddarth Purohit, Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said.

As Moneycontrol reported earlier, banks are already facing the likelihood of a second round of bad loans, with the slowing economy caught in the vicious cycle of a consumption slump and policy paralysis. This trend was evident in the Q3 FY20 earnings.

A larger trend is emerging from the third quarter (Q3) earnings cards of major banks. Though some major, retail-focused banks have reported marginally lower or flat gross NPA figures, corporate portfolios and MSME segments (that immediately reflect the stress in the economy) are showing a slight rise in stress.

RBI could offer a special relaxation to banks to enable them to freeze loan repayments to businesses for a specific period. This will help prevent a further addition to NPAs.

Under existing norms, banks have to set aside money in the form of provisions against loans that are turning bad. The amount of provisions will depend on the deterioration of the loan, but so far there has been no announcement to this effect.

The RBI has, however, extended a scheme for banks to on-lend to NBFCs and has been conducting liquidity operations to make sure market stays liquid.