App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Impact: Aviation sector takes the hardest hit

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Shara talks to Prince Thomas to understand the overall impact on the aviation industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, major airlines have suspended flights to key international markets.

Apart from the loss of business on popular international routes, domestic travel has also taken a hit after the number of confirmed cases has crossed the 70-mark in India.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand the overall impact on the aviation industry.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #airlines #aviation #Covid-19 #Editor's Take

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.