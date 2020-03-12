Coronavirus Impact: Aviation sector takes the hardest hit

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Shara talks to Prince Thomas to understand the overall impact on the aviation industry.
In an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, major airlines have suspended flights to key international markets.
Apart from the loss of business on popular international routes, domestic travel has also taken a hit after the number of confirmed cases has crossed the 70-mark in India.
First Published on Mar 12, 2020 07:27 pm