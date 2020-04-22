Coronavirus impact | Amazon seller Cloudtail delays payments to vendors: Report

Cloudtail, the largest seller on Amazon India, has said it will delay payments to brands and suppliers due to disruption caused by the nationwide lockdown, according to a report by The Economic Times.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Ecommerce players can sell only essential items during this period, which has hurt their business.

Cloudtail, in which Amazon is a minority stakeholder, has not made payments since March 23, sources at consumer goods companies told the publication.

"Governmental restrictions given the COVID-19 outbreak and the advisory to sell only essential products have impacted our supply chain and restricted our operations," Cloudtail said in an email to its vendors, as seen by The Economic Times.

"In view of the same, please expect a delay in the processing of your payment," Cloudtail said in the email.

Cloudtail also said it is working with all the relevant stakeholders, such as vendors, employees, marketplaces, banks and regulators, to mitigate the adverse impact of the crisis.

"We expect the situation to normalise when the nationwide lockdown is relaxed and we resume regular operations," Cloudtail said in the email.

Cloudtail usually does not delay payments, a source at a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company told the paper.

The nationwide lockdown began on March 25 and is currently scheduled to be lifted on May 4.

Cloudtail is owned by Prione Business Services, which is a joint venture between Amazon and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures.

Catamaran Ventures owns 76 percent of Cloudtail, while Amazon holds the remaining 24 percent.